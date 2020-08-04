August 20, 1945 - July 28, 2020 In the evening of July 28, 2020, Robert Edwards Moore of Winston-Salem passed away at the age of 74. Born August 20, 1945 in Marquette, on the shore of Lake Superior in the Michigan upper peninsula, Bob was the only child of Myrna and Archie Moore. In 1963, he graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. It was there, in the fall of 1964, that he met Linda Kailing; the couple married three years later on September 2, 1967. In 1968, Bob graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and investment, and began his career with Arthur Andersen. In 1976, he moved to Winston-Salem, NC to work for Hanes Corporation/Sara Lee. During this time, he earned his MBA from Wake Forest University, and held many positions, concluding as CFO of the Hosiery Group in 1991. Following Sara Lee, he continued to work as a consultant and board member of various non-profit organizations, including the United Way and AIDS Care Service. As a member of Parkway Presbyterian Church for nearly 45 years, he was active as a Deacon, Elder, and Treasurer of the church. Interested in theology, he also enjoyed sharing what he learned through teaching Sunday School for many years. An Eagle Scout himself, Bob helped establish the Cub and Boy Scout troops at Parkway in the late 70s and early 80s, and was an active leader for many years. An avid photographer since his youth, Bob inspired others with his work, and passed his passion to his children, teaching them the science and art of darkroom photography. He used his skill to document his many trips around the worldranging as far as the Galapagos Islands, the Amazon rainforest, Machu Picchu, Europe and the Baltics. Fortunate to travel to more than 25 countries, Bob and Linda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary along the Adriatic Coast. A student of both history and cuisine, his favorite trips were to Greece and Italy. He will be dearly missed and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda K. Moore (Winston-Salem, NC), son Scott Christopher Moore and daughter-in-law Jacqueline (Poolesville, MD), daughter Melissa Leigh Moore (Atlanta, GA), and grandchildren Susanna, Zoe, and Finnegan (Poolesville, MD). Due to the COVID pandemic a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Parkway Presbyterian Church Missions Fund or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
