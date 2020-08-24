July 12, 1944 - August 22, 2020 Eugene "Buddy" Smith Moretz, Jr. 76, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at 11:00am in the Overlook Cemetery in Eden, NC. Mr. Moretz will lie in state at Fair Funeral Home all day Tuesday August 25th for those wishing to come by and pay their respects. Born at home July 12, 1944 in Spray, NC, Eugene was the son of the late Eugene Smith Moretz, Sr. and Vera Cochran Moretz. He was a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church. Mr. Moretz also retired from the Eden Police Department where he served proudly as Master Patrol Officer and Detective. He was a former Vice President of the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police. His most favorite things to do in retirement were to be outdoors working in his yard and traveling whenever possible. Eugene is survived by his son, Michael David Moretz (Lisa Law Moretz); mother of his son, Martha Inez Price Mills; grandsons; David Wesley Stultz, Jr. ,Thomas Wayne Stultz, Michael Eugene Moretz; granddaughter; Angel Marie Moretz; great granddaughter; Ariel Nicole Dyson; sister, Brenda Moretz; nephew Francis "Earl" Roland and his son Bradley Adkins. Along with his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his sister, Vickey Moretz Dickerson. Online Condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home P O Box 337 Eden, NC 27289

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Moretz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries