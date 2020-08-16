May 20, 1946 - August 13, 2020 Mrs. Gail Elizabeth Mahood Morris entered the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 13th. Gail was born on May 20, 1946, to Eugene R Mahood and Irene M Myers in Winston-Salem , N C. She graduated from East Forsyth High School and attended UNCG. Gail joined Security Life and Trust Company, later Integon Corporation, and after several years was employed by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for 30 years. She was the administrative assistant in the academic office for Dr David L Kelly, Jr, Chair of Neurosurgery . At Integon, Gail met the love of her life, Mr. H Lester Morris Jr. . They were married on July 6, 1968, and had two wonderful Sons, H Lester Morris III of Philadelphia, Pa, and John E Morris of Summerfield, N C. Gail was a member of Home Moravian Church and served in many capacities, including being President of Women's Fellowship, an Elder twice, a Synod Delegate twice, a Diener, Candle Tea, and on various other committees. She also served on the Board of the Moravian Archives and was a member of the Moravian Music Foundation. Gail loved her Church . Retirement years were golden. Just before retirement Gail took an art class at Salem College. This fueled her creative spirit and she took other art classes in other states. She also participated as an artist in the Senior Services Art Show , the Home Moravian art fund raiser for Albania, had a personal art show at Senior Services ,and an art show at Salemtowne. She had art at several galleries. Through her art, Gail also met many people who also became cherished friends. Another retirement joy was traveling with husband Lester to 8 European Countries and managing "Grandparent Camp" in the mountains during the Summer. Gail Morris is survived by her Husband Lester of 52 years, two sons; H. Lester Morris III( Baron) of Philadelphia, John E Morris ( Melanie) of Summerfield, two dear and specially loved Grandchildren Brooks and Caroline Morris of Summerfield, a Sister in Law Ann M Moore , Nephew Ben Moore IIII , Niece Susan Nelson and husband Chad and their Sons all of California, a Sister Kathie Stephens and husband Howard of Columbia S C , niece Elizabeth and husband Aaron Strobel, and their children and nephew Jacob Neal and wife Beth and their children. Gail's presence made the world a kinder, happier, and more beautiful place. The Service will be at the Moravian God's Acre in Salem on Tuesday, August 18th at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Home Moravian Church, 529 Church St., NC, 27101, Winston- Salem, NC. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC,27106
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
100 Cemetery Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
