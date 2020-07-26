Morris, Jr., Reuben F. January 3, 1933 - July 9, 2020 Reuben F. Morris, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on July 9th at the age of 87 years. Reuben led a full life and will be remembered for his many stories of growing up in Walkertown and Winston-Salem. Private services were held by his two children/spouses, four grandchildren/spouses, and three great grandchildren.

