February 9, 1945 - August 22, 2020 Larry Dean Morrison, 75, of Beck's Nursery Road, and co-owner of Davidson and Piedmont Funeral Homes, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 22 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Welcome. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, Mr. Morrison will lie in state from 5-8pm Tuesday at Davidson Funeral Home and the family will greet friends outside. Social Distancing and masks will be required. He is survived by his wife, Shelby Jean Watkins Morrison of the home; his daughters, Angela Deane Morrison Koontz (Tony) and Dawn Morrison Jenkins (Jeff), both of Lexington; his brothers, Wayne Morrison (Doris) and Brady Morrison (Gloria), both of Lexington; his grandchildren, Tonya Kelsey (Michael), Jason Koontz (Elainia), Ericka Milner (Chad), Matthew Jernigan (Chelsea), Seth Stephens (Brittany), Luke Stephens, Jenna Jenkins, Kierra Oles and Jake Trivette; ten great-grandchildren; two special great-grandchildren, Brooks Jernigan and Harrison Dean Jernigan; his step-sons, Greg Garner, Pat Garner, and David Trivette (Tamara); and the staff of Davidson and Piedmont Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292, or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
