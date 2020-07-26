Morton, Steve Michael "Wavy" April 13, 1956 - July 24, 2020 WALNUT COVE Steve Michael "Wavy" Morton, 64 died unexpectedly Friday afternoon, July 24, 2020 at his home. Mike was born on April 13, 1956 in Rockingham County to the late Henry and Elsie McBride Morton. He was a member at Riverside Baptist Church and worked for Wieland for 16 years, and RJ Reynolds for 8 years, and retried from Yveddi Transportation. Mike was a graduate from South Stokes High School. He loved to ride horses, working and tinkering on stuff and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Denise Morton and a brother, Ronnie Morton. Mike is survived by his loving daughter, Crystal Morton and fiancé Jonathan Burrow, 3 grandchildren, Breanna Dodson, Tyler Dodson and Nathanial Hooker, 2 sisters, Brenda Bailey and Betty Carter (Harry), 3 brothers, Roger Morton, Darrell Morton and Ricky Morton (Donna) and the mother of his daughter, Hilda Morton and several nieces and nephews. A 2:00 PM Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Morton Family Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Manuel officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at his home. Funeral pandemic guidelines still apply. Online condolences can be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Morton family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Morton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

