March 4, 1946 - August 3, 2020 Mr. Arnold T. Mosberg, 74, passed away at his home on August 3, 2020. He was born in Ohio on March 4, 1946. Following graduation from Ohio State University, he went on to enjoy a distinguished career. Mr. Mosberg retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company where he served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Georgeann. No formal services will be held. Memorials may be made to HealthWell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874, or Second Harvest Food Bank, 3655 Reed St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023

