January 9, 1943 - July 11, 2020 Margaret Hall Moyle, 77, passed away on July 11, 2020 at Arbor Acres Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on January 9, 1943 to Voris and Iva Hall in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Known by all who loved her as Meg, she was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University. In 1971 she moved to Clemson, SC where she lived until 2020 when she moved to Winston-Salem, NC to be closer to family. Meg was an avid crafter, quilter, and seamstress. She loved playing bridge, bowling, travel, and wasn't afraid to try anything new. She was a proud "Mimi" to five special grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters Megan Alexander, MD and husband Richard, of Winston-Salem, and Erin Strickland and husband Steve of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Aidan, Nora and Cera Alexander, and Ava and Whit Strickland; and leaves behind numerous friends in Clemson, Winston-Salem, and Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, Meg was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David Moyle, PhD. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Resident Assistant Fund at 1240 Arbor Road, Winston Salem, NC 27104 or to the University Lutheran Church, 111 Sloan St., Clemson, SC 29631. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com/. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Multiple people fire shots inside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, authorities say. No injuries were reported.
-
Schools reopening proposal puts more kids in buildings each day. Under plan, parents would have to register children to ride school bus
-
Governor delays school reopening decisions as NC reports its second-highest day of new COVID-19 cases. Forsyth adds 75 cases.
-
Paul's Italian restaurant closes for good; auction planned for Friday.
-
'I can't breathe,' John Neville repeatedly told the officers and the nurse now charged in his death, sources say
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately