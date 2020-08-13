March 20, 1935 - August 11, 2020 Nancy Madge Kelly Murphy, 85, of Mocksville, died peacefully at home on August 11, 2020. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ, on March 20, 1935, to the late Thomas Patrick and Margaret Whitehead Kelly. Nancy lived in Mendham, NJ and Hempstead, NY before moving as a teenager to Winston-Salem where she graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School. After graduating from Sullins College, she was employed by Western Electric Company where she met Joe Ervin Murphy, her husband of 61 years. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be greatly missed. Although she was hindered by Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, with the support and encouragement of her family, especially her husband, she led a very active life. She was a charter member of the Mocksville Jaycettes and a member of the Mocksville Woman's Club where she served as Treasurer and was voted as an Outstanding Junior Member. For ten years she served as the Chairman of the Davie County Red Cross Blood Mobile. For more than 30 years, Nancy volunteered in the History Room of the Davie County Public Library. While working there, she transcribed, compiled, indexed, and published five books of Davie County Records, including marriage and census records, and collaborated on the publication of the County Cemetery Records. She also served as Editor of the Davie Dossier. For all her volunteer activities, she was honored twice by NC Gov. Jim Hunt as an Outstanding North Carolina Volunteer. Her husband's interest in flying involved them with Twin Lakes Aviation where Nancy served as Corporate Treasurer. She also served as the Office Manager of Twin Lakes Airport for more than 25 years. Prior to the progression of the Muscular Dystrophy she loved to read, knit, do genealogy research, and was a long-time member of a bridge club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William "Pete" Kelly. Surviving is her husband of the home; two sons, Steven Murphy (Diane) of Raleigh and Michael Murphy (Amy) of Bonney Lake, WA; five grandchildren, Eric and Joshua of Sweden, Daniel of Pullman, WA, and Eryn and Zachary of Raleigh; a niece, Dr. Kathleen Kelly of Somerset, NJ; and a nephew, Thomas Kelly (Kimberly) of Boca Raton, FL. To honor Nancy's request made years ago there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials for the Davie County Public Library (Martin-Wall History Room), 371 N Main St, Mocksville, NC 27028; or Storehouse for Jesus, 675 Lexington Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
