June 26, 1925 - July 15, 2020 Winston-Salem The Rev. Jerry Dwight Murray, 95 died July 15, 2020 at his home. Jerry was born June 26,1925 in Maiden, North Carolina, and was the son of Clyde E. Murray, a Methodist pastor, and Pearl Burgess Murray. He graduated from Brevard Junior College, Duke University and Duke Divinity School. Jerry was ordained as a full-connection Elder in the Western North Carolina Conference in 1950. Beginning in 1949, Jerry served as pastor of numerous churches in the Conference and was District Superintendent of the Statesville District. In 1975 High Point College conferred upon him an honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree. After retirement in 1990 and because of his interest in restorative prison ministries, Jerry served as Director of Criminal Justice and Mercy Ministries in the Conference. Surviving are his wife, Nancy, his daughters Mary Elizabeth Causey (Andrew) of Waynesville, NC, and Kathryn Jean Hartel (Walter) of Dayton, Ohio and his son John David Murray (Nancy) of Durham, NC. Also surviving are his sisters Kathryn Hooks of Newnan, GA, Rebecca Brogden of Greensboro, NC, six grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. In addition are his stepchildren Dottie Kibler (Janet) of Raleigh, NC, Karen Kibler Arnold (Jeff) of Beaver, PA, and Michael Kibler (Kelly) of Apex, NC. If you wish to remember him with a donation, these are two organizations he helped to found; Disciple Bible Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box 358, Oak Island NC 28465; the North Carolina Yokefellow Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 38964, Greensboro, NC 27438. You may also donate to the Maple Springs Food Pantry, 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. EternaCare 2500 Neudorf Road, Clemmons, North Carolina 27012

