June 26, 1925 - July 15, 2020 Winston-Salem The Rev. Jerry Dwight Murray, 95 died July 15, 2020 at his home. Jerry was born June 26,1925 in Maiden, North Carolina, and was the son of Clyde E. Murray, a Methodist pastor, and Pearl Burgess Murray. He graduated from Brevard Junior College, Duke University and Duke Divinity School. Jerry was ordained as a full-connection Elder in the Western North Carolina Conference in 1950. Beginning in 1949, Jerry served as pastor of numerous churches in the Conference and was District Superintendent of the Statesville District. In 1975 High Point College conferred upon him an honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree. After retirement in 1990 and because of his interest in restorative prison ministries, Jerry served as Director of Criminal Justice and Mercy Ministries in the Conference. Surviving are his wife, Nancy, his daughters Mary Elizabeth Causey (Andrew) of Waynesville, NC, and Kathryn Jean Hartel (Walter) of Dayton, Ohio and his son John David Murray (Nancy) of Durham, NC. Also surviving are his sisters Kathryn Hooks of Newnan, GA, Rebecca Brogden of Greensboro, NC, six grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. In addition are his stepchildren Dottie Kibler (Janet) of Raleigh, NC, Karen Kibler Arnold (Jeff) of Beaver, PA, and Michael Kibler (Kelly) of Apex, NC. If you wish to remember him with a donation, these are two organizations he helped to found; Disciple Bible Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box 358, Oak Island NC 28465; the North Carolina Yokefellow Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 38964, Greensboro, NC 27438. You may also donate to the Maple Springs Food Pantry, 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. EternaCare 2500 Neudorf Road, Clemmons, North Carolina 27012
Most Popular
-
Multiple people fire shots inside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, authorities say. No injuries were reported.
-
Winston-Salem police allege 87-year-old man fatally shot 54-year-old neighbor and one of her dogs
-
Police ID alleged Hanes Mall shooter, search for 3 other suspects. Two groups exchanged fire Monday afternoon, authorities say.
-
School system to urge in person classes for K-8, virtual learning for older students when board votes Friday on reopening
-
Schools will move online for first nine weeks. Plan will then be reassessed for possible move to some in-person learning.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately