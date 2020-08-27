January 21, 1939 - August 23, 2020 Kernersville Mrs. Dorcas Anne Myers, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born on January 21, 1939 in Forsyth County to Paul Woodrow and Virginia Cox Myers. Dorcas was a prayer warrior and was a member of Kerwin Baptist Church. She served faithfully beside her husband during his 50 years of ministry. Dorcas was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who will be greatly missed. Dorcas was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Dr. Joe Myers; son, Kevin Myers, Sr. (wife, Anne) of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Joanna Johnson (husband, Ricky) of Dunn, NC; seven grandchildren, Kevin Lee Myers, Jr. (wife, Kimberly), Kristen Tatum (husband, Jeff) of King, NC, Stacy Tremaine (husband, John) of Rural Hall, NC, David Johnson of Dunn, NC, Anna Johnson Naylor (husband, Steven) of Dunn, NC, and Charles and Caroline Roberts; seven great-grandchildren, Brett, Aaron, and Conor Saunders, Josephine and Kaytlnn Tremaine, Jayden Tatum, and Bradley Myers; one sister, Judy Hyland; and one brother, Tom Myers (wife, Betty); and many "adopted" children and grandchildren during her ministry at Kerwin Baptist Church. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Sherry Ryter Brown, Alexis, Tina, Mary, and, Stacy, for the excellent in-home care that they provided and the support and prayers of the Dorcas Bible Class, and Kerwin Baptist Church. A celebration of life service for Dorcas will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Kerwin Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Hawtree and Dr. Tim Lee officiating. Due to limitations for public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, but friends may come and pay their respects as well as sign the register from 9:00 am and 5:00 pm on Thursday and Friday at the funeral home. The family also welcomes visits from friends to the Myers home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kerwin Baptist Church at 4520 Old Hollow Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
