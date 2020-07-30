July 29, 1934 - July 28, 2020 Mrs. Joyce King Myers, 85 of Advance, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, just one day short of her 86th birthday. She was born July 29, 1934 in Davie County to the late Robert Harding King and Alma Howard King. Joyce was a member of Yadkin Valley Baptist Church and had retired from Forsyth Hospital after 25 years of service. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Eugene Myers who passed in 2009 and one brother, Wade King. She is survived by two sons, Scott Myers and wife Crystal and Terry Myers and wife Tammy and one grandson Carson Myers all of Advance; one sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Williard and husband Larry of Yadkinville and one sister-in-law, Mildred King of Mocksville. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Yadkin Valley Baptist by Rev. Ronnie Craddock. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkin Valley Baptist Church, 1324 Yadkin Valley Rd, Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

Tags

Load entries