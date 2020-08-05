March 30, 1934 - August 3, 2020 Boonville Geraldine "Gerry" Vestal Nance, age 86, gained her angel wings and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday, August 3, 2020. Gerry was born March 30, 1934 in Yadkin County to the late Herbert and Eula Winters Vestal. She was a member of Michell's Chapel United Methodist Church where she loved singing in the choir while her health allowed. For 36 years she served proudly as Finance Officer for Yadkin County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Nance; son, Danny Vestal Nance. She is survived by her son, David Nance and wife Robin; grandson, Daniel Nance; sisters, Libby Tuttle and husband Bob, Linda Johnson and husband Billy, Reta Vestal and husband Ronnie; several nieces and nephews and many friends whom she loved very much. Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Cemetery by the Rev. Rebekah Ralph and the Rev. Chris Thore. Gerry will be available for public viewing from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM Wednesday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family would like to thank Gerry's lifelong friends, Linda Williams, Mary June Madison, Ruth Thore, and Gayle Wray for their love and friendship. The family would also like to thank the staff at Pruitt Health of Elkin, Hugh Chatham Hospital, and Mt. Valley Hospice for the excellent care she received. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mitchells Chapel United Methodist Church. 2410 Center Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Nance family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
