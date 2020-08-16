Retired SFC Harold L. Nesbitt, Sr., age 73, of Fayetteville, NC, departed this life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary, Inc.

