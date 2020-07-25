March 6, 1945 - July 18, 2020 Winston-Salem Betty Martin Newsome, 75, passed away July 18, 2020. Betty Martin Newsome, loving wife of Donald R. Newsome, left us July 18, 2020. Born in Stokes County, she lived some time in Lexington, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where she departed. Married in 1962, she had baby sons in 1965 and 1972. She was a loving wife, mother, and she loved Jesus. Born March 6, 1945 to Elmer and Margaret Martin, she had two brothers, Junior and Kenny Martin; three sisters, Nancy Mabe, Peggy Hall and Kay Peace; three half-sisters, Joyce Lansford, Jodi Duggins and Angie McKaughan. She left behind her husband, Donald Newsome of the home; two sons, Mark Newsome of Clemmons, North Carolina and Julian Dean of the home; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth and Kimberly and Christopher Newsome.

