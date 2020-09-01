May 3, 1951 - August 28, 2020 The day dawned a little dimmer on Friday, August 28, 2020, when Judy Arnn Oakley passed away at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was born in Danville, Virginia, on May 3, 1951, to John and Deloris Arnn. A resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she worked as a teacher with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, as an instructor with Winston-Salem State University, and a tutor and mentor to many students and teachers. She wore many hats, representing the person we could only hope to emulate. A lover of all spoken and written words, Notre Dame Women's Basketball, and any teams Bill and Blake coached, Judy will always be remembered for her love of friends, family, and fellowship. A visit to "Judy Sugar's house" always included food, laughter, and a sense of belonging. A lover of crossword puzzles, she never found one she could not finish. Her passion for good jokes, one of Bill's grilled lamb chops or steaks, and a trip to a mountain bed-and-breakfast was second only to her love of helping others. We are all better for having known her, and many former students, fellow teachers, and neighbors have evolved into the people they are because of her love of stewardship, love of God, and love of human beings in general. Judy is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Bill Oakley; her son, Blake Gentry; her sister, Loretta Arnn (Chris Kelsey); and many special friends, two and four-legged. A casual yet memory-filled Celebration of Life, arranged by Winston-Salem, NC, will be held on September 8, 2020, at 7:00 pm at River Oaks Community Church, 1855 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC 27012. The family asks that masks be worn by all in attendance to continue protecting our friends and loved ones. Because Judy was a lifelong educator, her loved ones ask that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy Arnn Oakley be made to the READWS Literacy Initiative, 875 West 5th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, or Cancer Services, 315 Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27013. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
