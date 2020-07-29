Myrtle Dorthine Motsinger Oakley of Wardensville, WV, formerly of Thomasville, NC, went to be with her Lord Thursday night, July 23, 2020. Dorthine, a native of Thomasville, NC, was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Rev. Robert L. Oakley, Sr. (a United Methodist minister in the Western North Carolina Conference) in 1985. Dorthine served an integral role in her husband's ministry, serving faithfully in each church as a great example of giving beyond self, kindness, compassion, and hospitality. Dorthine attended Midway High School and Ashmore Business College. She was born July 15, 1925 and had just celebrated her 95th birthday. Dorthine was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. "Bob" Motsinger and Myrtle Shoaf Motsinger. Her brothers and their wives were Arthur and Elsie Motsinger, Robert, Jr. and Carolyn Motsinger, Francis and Louise Motsinger of Winston-Salem, Hollis and Dorothy Motsinger and Raymond and Anna Mae Motsinger of Thomasville, sisters Lillie Mae Motsinger of Thomasville, Elizabeth and Woodrow Long of Lexington, and Helen and Rev. Fred C. Shoaf of Farmington. She was the last surviving member of her family. She is survived by her son, Rev. Robert Oakley, Jr. and wife Linda of Wardensville, WV, as well as many friends and a host of nieces and nephews that loved her greatly. A memorial service honoring Mrs. Oakley will be held at a later date at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2876 Old Greensboro Road, Thomasville, NC. Due to the coronavirus, a private "family only" graveside service will be conducted at the Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family requests condolences to Rev. Robert Oakley, 655 Trout Run Road, Wardensville, WV 26851. Memorials may be made in memory of Dorthine Oakley to Asbury University, Wilmore, KY 40390 or Big Blue Wardensville, P. O. Box 162, Wardensville, WV 26851. Loy-Giffin Funeral Home of Wardensville, WV is serving the Oakley family.

