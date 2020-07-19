Winston-Salem - Mrs. Edelina Miller Oliphant, 65, passed away July 12, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020. (RUSSELL)

