Olive, Marian Page December 29, 1951 - July 21, 2020 Marian Page Olive passed away on July 21, 2020, after an extended illness. Marian, known as Page to most people, was born in Winston-Salem on December 29, 1951. Page attended RJ Reynolds High School and continued her education by obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics from Salem College and then successfully pursued a Master's Degree in Counseling from Wake Forest University. Some of her career accomplishments include: Bank Teller at Wachovia, Staffing Counselor at Kelly Services, Extension Agent for NC State, and Director of the Chowan County Governor's One-On-One Program which helped court adjudicated youth. Page is survived by her son Doug Pegram, her son Bryce Bolz, and her grandson Parker Pegram. She also leaves behind her cats who were her at home companions. Page also had been reacquainted with distant relatives in recent years who will miss her dearly. Page, having spent numerous years near the coast, loved going to the beach. She especially enjoyed the Orcacoke Island area and Sunset Beach. While at the beach or in her hometown, Page delighted in trying out the cuisine at different restaurants. As a result, she developed a passion for cooking and even created her own cookbook to share with family and friends. Page always had a book on hand that she was reading along with her Bible for daily devotionals. She was most inquisitive and loved doing research on a variety of topics. Page found relaxation by knitting and would generously share her beautiful knitted items with many. Page was always ready to lend a helping hand or to help a friend in need. Along with being a devoted mother to her boys, Page was a strong woman who persevered despite her illness. Her strength came from her deep faith in God which stemmed from her prayerful life. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Page's memory to the Lupus Research Alliance. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
