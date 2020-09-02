June 12, 1922 - August 29, 2020 Charles Doswell "C.D." Olson, 98, passed away Saturday, August 29, in Winston-Salem. He was born in Richmond, VA on June 12, 1922, to Otto and Marie Olson. He leaves behind his wife Lurodine "Deene" Olson of Winston-Salem, daughter Karen Olson House of Durham, son Carl Doswell Olson of Los Angeles, CA, brother Roy Quintin Olson of Ocala, FL, grandson Ian Olson House of Greensboro, and beloved nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his daughter Ginger Olson, his sisters Ann Simpson and Daphne Gooding, and brother Edmund Olson. A natural athlete, C.D. was a stand-out baseball pitcher. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942 and served 4 and a half years in North Africa, England and Scotland. He lost much of his hearing from a V-8 rocket in London. During his service, he also played exhibition games against baseball greats, including Joe DiMaggio. After discharge, he was offered a spot on the Chicago Clubs team, but declined. After the war, he graduated from American University. He met Deene on a fateful blind date and they married in 1952. C.D. had a long career as a public utilities specialist for the Rural Electrification Administration working for telephone cooperatives in Kansas, Washington, D.C., and North Carolina. In golf, he won awards for a hole in one, using his left hand, then his right. He also relished reading Guideposts magazine, playing board games and walks with Deene. C.D. was a devoted Christian and steady provider who made sure to teach his daughter Karen how to balance a checkbook as well as play blackjack and pool. He taught his son Carl how to do his taxes, throw a curve ball, and to always look for a positive aspect to misfortunes. His grandson Ian truly cherished his unconditional love. Those who saw C.D. and Deene together often remarked on their unique support for each other. Later on, he loved to kid with caregiving staff. His quick, dry sense of humor never left him, despite many strokes and a nearly complete loss of hearing by age 88. There will be no formal service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane Society of the U.S. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
