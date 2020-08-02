Orrell, John Roby January 18, 1924 - July 31, 2020 John Roby Orrell, 96, of Winston-Salem, passed away on July 31, 2020. John was born on January 18, 1924 in Winston-Salem to Solomon and Lottie Greer Orrell. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. John was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. and served during World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Norma Lee Walker Orrell; his parents; two brothers; and granddaughter, Emma Orrell. Surviving family includes his son, Robin Orrell (Betty); one granddaughter, Kristina E. Walters (Jay); and two great-grandsons, Jace and Jacob. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, with Rev. Floyd Boles officiating. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Bible Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241-7300. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

