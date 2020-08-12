March 18, 1961 - August 6, 2020 WALNUT COVE Roman Ross Padgett, 59, died unexpectedly, Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2020 at his home. Roman was born on March 18, 1961 in Forsyth County to Clyde O'Neal and Patricia Ann Malcolm Padgett. He was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. He was a self-employed carpenter. He was an avid deer hunter, loved working with his hands and being a mechanic, and enjoyed playing golf. Roman is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Malcolm Padgett. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Karen Jeanne Stephens Padgett; father, Clyde O'Neal Padgett (Marcia); two children, Clinton Ross Padgett (Katie), Cody Roman Padgett (fiancée Grace Lennon); one sister, Terri Padgett Sethna (Cyrus); brother, Vincent Padgett (Margret); two grandchildren, Jillian and Arizona Padgett; father and mother-in-law, John and Katherine Stephens; brother-in-law, Randy Stephens (Rhonda); and two sisters-in-law, Kathy Hester and Donna Brandon. A 2:00 PM Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Gordon Flannigan officiating. There will be no formal visitation. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bobby Lee Hester Memorial Scholarship Fund, NC Baptist Foundation, Inc, 201 Convention Drive, Cary, NC 27511. Online condolences can be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. To livestream the Memorial Service, please use link provided to do so, www.facebook.com/mountcalvarybaptistchurchBC/. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Padgett family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

