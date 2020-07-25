Winston-Salem - Mrs. Annie Ruth McEachin Parms, 82, passed away July 19, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020. (RUSSELL)

