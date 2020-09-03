Mr. Roy R. Payne, Jr., age 92, of Cedar Cove Lane, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Payne was born on April 4, 1928, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Roy R. Payne, Sr. and Jim Duncan Payne. He was the owner and operator of Plastic Molders, Inc in Winston-Salem, NC and was also a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Mr. Payne was most proud that he attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he received a master's degree in mechanical engineering. During his time at Cornell University he was a proud member of Delta Chi Fraternity, and in recent years he helped rebuild his fraternity house, The Knoll. Mr. Payne is survived by his children, Martha Farrow, Roy Payne III (Louisa), David Payne, Sarah Payne; grandchildren, Leif Payne, Zoey Payne, Charles Zuchick; great-grandchildren, Lillian Payne, Lyndsay Payne; brother, Dr. William Payne; sister, Eugenia Miles Butler; and former wife, Sally Payne. In addition to his parents, Mr. Payne was predeceased by his sister, Patsy Payne. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3 PM in Highland Burial Park with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Forsyth County, North Carolina. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Payne family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
