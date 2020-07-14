May 9, 1940 - July 12, 2020 Hoyt Dale Peck, age 80, of Muirfield Drive, Lexington, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Hinkle Hospice House. There will be no services. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, the family will be receiving only close friends and family at the home of his sister in Reeds. Dale was born in Erlanger on May 9, 1940 to Jewell Otis Peck and Thelma Leonard Peck. He graduated from Reeds High School and served in the National Guard; a member of Tyro United Methodist Church, he spent his entire life in Tyro and the West Davidson community. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jay Peck; his sister, Shirley Peck and brothers-in-law, Larry Foster and Joey Williams. Dale was a Jack of all Trades and Master of MANY. He was a barber working along side his dad at the Tyro Barbershop for many years. He also owned Mr. Shoe in Lexington and eventually retired from Davidson Sash. Dale loved going camping in the mountains, going to auctions, hanging out at the "Sawmill" with "Smart Farm" and watching sports--especially the NY Yankees. He was an avid storyteller and conversationalist who never met a stranger. He was especially proud of the honor of being inducted into the Davidson County Sports Hall of Fame in November of 2019 for his many baseball and basketball achievements as well as his many contributions to all sports in Davidson County. His entire family and close friends were there to celebrate this special event in his life. Dale was admired for his huge heart, generosity, empathy, kindness, sense of humor and wittiness, and was loved dearly and respected greatly. He will be forever in our hearts. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Gwen Koonts Peck of the home; his sisters, Wanda Foster of Winston-Salem and Toma Williams of Reeds; sister-in-law, Sherry K. Mize (Kenny) and Lisa K. Goins (Craig); brother-in-law, Barry Koontz (Debbie); nieces and nephews who he adored and who adored him in return, Jeff Foster, Mike and Suzanne Foster, Mischa Williams, Kristin Jividen, Kathy and Todd Shoaf, Keena and Paul Leonard, Dockie and Lisa Mize, Clinton and Katie; several great-nieces and nephews; and his precious canine girl, Micki, who was named after Mickey Mantle, of course! A special thank you to the "Smart Farm" and his sawmill buddies for their never-ending support, love and friendship. A special thank you for the staff of Hinkle Hospice House for the outstanding care they provided Dale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tyro United Methodist Church, 4484 South NC Highway 150, Lexington, NC 27295 or to Humane Society of Davidson County, P.O. Box 1791, Lexington, NC 27293. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC
