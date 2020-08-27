Winston-Salem - Private services in loving memory of Sylvester "Fedi" Peoples will be held today, August 27, 2020 at Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service. Public viewing will be from 3:00-6:00. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.

