September 21, 1971 - July 11, 2020 Mr. Vincent Price Perkins, Jr. (Pookie / Vinnie / V / Precious), a friend to many and one who never met a stranger, passed peacefully on July 11, 2020 at the age of 48. He was born September 21, 1971 in Warner Robins, Georgia to Patricia Ann Perkins and the late Vincent Price Perkins, Sr. He was a resident of Winston-Salem, NC and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He exchanged vows with the love of his life and soul mate, his wife, Nicole Perkins on June 26, 2004. He is survived by his wife of 16 years; three children that he loved deeply, Alexis Nicole Perkins, Kiyah Elise Perkins, and Kamden Myki Perkins. His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his mother, Patricia Perkins who impacted his life greatly; his mother-in-law, Linda McNeil; his siblings, sisters Lisa Irby-Searcy (Brandee Searcy), Angela Michelle Jackson, and brother, Anthony Dewayne Perkins (Marlene Perkins); sister-in-law, Michelle McNeil who will miss his love, his spirit, and guidance; aunts and uncles, with special relationships with his uncle Eddie White, his aunt Ruby Gordon, and his late grandmother Ruth White; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, friend, and co-worker. He was currently working at Bekaert Deslee as a valuable employee where he has left a memorable impact. The influence that Vinnie has left upon his family and friends will forever give us peace in knowing that his life had a purpose. LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST! Online expressions may be received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
