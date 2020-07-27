July 7, 1935 - July 25, 2020 Mr. Virgil Glenn Phelps, 85, Of Winston-Salem passed away July 25, 2020. Known as "Sonny" to his family and friends he was born in Forsyth County to the late Elgin Phelps and Versie James Phelps on July 7, 1935. Sonny was a loving family man that enjoyed golfing and going to the beach on fishing trips. He was a co-owner and manager of Crown Drugs in the Winston area for over 43 years. Sonny also worked and retired from Budd Security Group with over 15 years of service. Sonny served his country in the United States Army and also was a supporting member of Shriners Club. Along with his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his sisters, Candace Stonestreet and Gina Elam. He is survived by his wife, Eva Murphy Phelps; children, Julia Klass (James) and Brad Phelps (Sherry); grandchildren, Blake Finocchi; Taylor and Kyle Phelps; nieces, Jody Carpenter McLean and Connie Stonestreet Medlin. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa Fl. 33607. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Service information
11:00AM
3250 High Point Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
