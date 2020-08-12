November 28, 1930 - August 8, 2020 Annie H. Phillips passed away August 8, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 12 pm until 5 pm at Russell Funeral Home. A private funeral will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John C.M.E. Church, Missionary Society, 350 NW Crawford St., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

