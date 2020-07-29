March 7, 1940 - July 25, 2020 Raleigh, NC Jack Benny Phillips, 80, of Raleigh passed away July 25, 2020 at Waltonwood Lake Boone Assisted Living. He was born March 7, 1940 in Gastonia, NC, a son of the late Hayden and Beulah Phillips. Jack held a Bachelor's degree from East Carolina University and a Master's from UNC-Greensboro, and retired from the Employment Security Commission as a regional training director after 30 years of service. He was a longtime active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. An avid fan of both the Boston Red Sox and Duke basketball, Jack enjoyed a good joke, a good western, and a good glass of bourbon. His lawn was the stuff of legend, and having it featured in a product catalog for Gravely tractors was a point of pride. A master of shag dancing, at parties and social gatherings Jack and his wife, Libby, could always be found on the dance floor. Even at home they were known to crank up the Fats Domino and dance around the den. The family hopes that Jack and Libby are dancing together right now. Jack's survivors include his daughter, Tracey Phillips Peake; son-in-law, Jeff; grandchildren, Hayden and Holland Peake; brother, Jerry Phillips and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Glover Phillips; brothers, Don and Floyd Phillips; and sisters-in-law, Kazuko Phillips and Faye Phillips. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia, NC with nephew Lee Melton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Phillips family. McLean Funeral Directors 700 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054
Most Popular
-
An RV and trash fill the yard of house on Silas Creek Pkwy. The owner says that is only part of the home's story.
-
Justis, Walter Hayden
-
Strip clubs open in Winston-Salem as city waits for court ruling
-
Watch Now: 15 arrested during downtown Winston-Salem protest. Demonstrators have held all-day protests for nearly 2 weeks.
-
Three people shot on Ferrell Avenue in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately