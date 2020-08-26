Sharron Pinnix, 49, was born on September 7, 1970 and went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2020. Sharron was born in Forsyth County and was a lifetime resident of King, N.C. Sharron was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Timothy Wayne Pinnix; her father, Charles Michael Pilson; and dear friend, Terry Wayne Harrold. She is survived by her son, Craig Webster and wife, Angie; daughters, Tiffani O'Neill and husband Cameron, Sabrena Webster and fiance Tre, Victoria Pinnix, Kaitlin Pinnix and fiance Sterling; grandchildren, Ryan, Kayleigh, Jacob, Hunter, Destiny, Isaiah, Allie, Aiden, Holden, Annabell, Mayson, Karson, Cameron, Isabella, and Ava. Also surving are her mother, Glenda Pilson; step-mother, Linda Pilson; sisters, Nikki Fox and Janice Pilson; brothers, Mark Pilson, Robert McBride, Billy Martin, and lifelong best friend, Gail Harrold. She is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 159 Quail Hill Drive, Lexington, N.C. 27295 starting at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Tags

Load entries