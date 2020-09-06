Pittard, Margaret Smith March 29, 1916 - September 3, 2020 Margaret Smith Pittard of Winston-Salem, passed away on September 3, 2020. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Calvin Smith. She married Rev. Jesse Leo Pittard in 1938 and they served many Methodist churches together. Mrs. Pittard attended Reynolds High School, and entered High Point College at the age of 16. She was Assistant to the President of UNCG, Administrative Secretary of Charlotte Jaycees (where she directed the Miss NC pagent), and Assistant to the publisher of the Carolina Israelite. She later served as a volunteer at NC Baptist Hospital for many years. Travels took her to England, Israel, Alaska, and most other states. Important things in her life were Centenary United Methodist Church, her family, and Duke basketball. Her optimistic attitude and profound displays of gratitude inspired her family and all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her siblings, her husband, her daughter (Jerrie Lynn Charlesworth), and her son (Michael Larry Pittard). She is survived by her son, Jess Pittard M.D., his wife Cindy, her daughter in law Amy Pittard, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Special thanks and appreciation go to Lynn "Ellie" Rutledge, and the staff of Clemmons Village II, who provided kind and compassionate care. A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Pittard, and we hope to celebrate her long and full life at a later date. She had requested that memorials go to the Sacred Music Fund at Centenary Methodist Church. A recent newspaper article about Mrs. Pittard (from the Clemmons Courier), can be seen on the Salem Funeral Home website. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Man killed by deputies was being held against his will in SUV that Davidson County authorities were chasing, lawsuit claims.
-
6 new lanes, all 65 mph opening from Salem Parkway to Reidsville Road
-
Reynolds mourns sudden death of one of its teachers
-
Murder plea in shooting puts Winston-Salem man behind bars for at least 14 years
-
Ongoing violence at apartment complex prompts Winston-Salem to take legal action
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately