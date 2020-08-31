October 27, 2006 - August 18, 2020 It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our dearly beloved, Reuben Charlie Pledger IV, on August 18th , 2020. Known as Reu, Lucky, & Reuben Charlie, he was the son of Tamara Kallay of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and the late Reuben Charlie Pledger III. Born in Winston-Salem, NC on October 27th 2006 - Reuben was primarily raised by his grandparents, Dayton Finney and the late Evelyn Finney, both of Winston-Salem, NC, along with a village of family. Predeceased by his father and deeply missed grandmother - Reuben currently resides with his loving grandfather Dayton Finney. Along with his grandfather Reuben is survived by his mother Tamara Kallay, his Aunts Teisha Bell of Pennsylvania, Jessica Finney and Michaela Finney both of Winston-Salem, NC. Reuben also has three brothers, Isacc Rohrbach of Pennsylvania, Andrew Gordon Jr. and Isaiah Kallay both of Winston-Salem, NC. Three sisters Meyana Kallay of Pennsylvania, Ja'Nya Kallay and Zoey Kallay both of Winston-Salem, NC. Reuben is also survived by his best friend and cousin Malcolm Finney, along with a host of other cousins, great Aunts, & Uncles. Reuben enjoyed dancing, playing basketball, swimming, and had a passion for music. His family is sure he would have exceeded in any path he chose, as he was a very determined and brave young man. He was previously a member of The QEA Step Team. The family would like to take the time to thank his coach , Frankie Gist, who believed in him and allowed his talent to shine. The family would also like to thank all of Reubens' friends, teachers, and everyone who simply loved our small but mighty little man, as we did. Anyone who knew Reuben knew how big his heart was and how much love he had left to give. He will forever be deeply missed, loved, and alive in our hearts. We are comforted in knowing he now resides in the house of the Lord and in the arms of his beloved grandmother. A private service was held by the family. At this time the family is only asking for prayers of comfort as we face the difficult days ahead. "How very softly you tiptoed into my world. Almost silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an impact your footprints have left upon my heart" Dorothy Furguson
