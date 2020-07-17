December 6, 1935 - July 14, 2020 Mr. Charles L. Porterfield, 84, of Clemmons passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home. He was born December 6, 1935 in Georgia to Ephraim Orion and Olivia Power Porterfield. Mr. Porterfield is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Cooley Porterfield; two daughters, Lisa Porterfield Auten and Olivia Lynn Porterfield Thomas-Dugan and husband Paul; five grandchildren, Danielle Dull (Travis), Seth Thomas (Rachel), Morgan Dugan, Sara-Grace Thomas, and Anna-Elizabeth Dugan; four great-grandchildren: Mallory, Lilly, Jeremiah and Rowan. Mr. Porterfield was a self-employed general contractor and real estate broker. He owned Porterfield Builders, LLC. He was a loving husband, father, Papa and a loyal friend to anyone who knew him. He leaves a legacy of love, memories and wisdom to his family and friends. A graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Bill Ketner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

