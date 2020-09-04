November 7, 1932 - September 2, 2020 LEXINGTON - Mr. William Bryan Powell, Jr., 87, of Lexington, NC passed away September 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Marian Martin and William Bryan Powell, Sr., Bill was a maintenance instructor with Piedmont Airlines (later U.S. Air) for over 40 years. Bill loved to garden and restore outboard motors. He and his wife spent many hours sailing on Lake Norman and when at home he loved to build models, cook, and eat. In addition to his parents, Mr. Powell is predeceased by his son, William Powell, III. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Mary Ayer Powell, daughter Marian Powell Sheets of Lexington, sisters Gloria Coe of Delaware and Blanche Bryant of South Carolina, brother Wythe Powell of Florida, three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
