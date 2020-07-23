December 27, 1931 - July 21, 2020 Reverend Dilmer Ray Pratt December 27, 1931 July 21, 2020 Dilmer Ray Pratt, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Rose Tara Plantation in King. He was born December 27, 1931 in Stokes County to Nathaniel and Tannie Pratt. He served many years as pastor of Sauratown Mountain Baptist Church. After retirement he has been a member of Gateway Baptist Church, Tobaccoville, NC, where he previously served as Sunday School Superintendent and filled in for his dear friend Pastor Lawson as often as needed. He loved serving the Lord and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Ineida, who passed away in January 2020; one daughter, Hiwathia Pratt Ring; five brothers, Otis, Early, June, Gene, and John; six sisters, Hazel, Essie, Evelyn, Edith, Avis, and Margaret. He is survived by three sons, Drexdal Ray (Sheree) Pratt of Angier, NC, Gregory Allen (Brenda) Pratt of Tobaccoville, NC, Ramie Fitzgerald (Janet) Pratt of Reno, Nevada; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Grady (Pinnacle, NC), and two sisters, Earnestine Boner (Clemmons, NC), and Frances Fulk (Pinnacle, NC). A graveside service will take place at 11:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 4632 NC Hwy 66, King, NC 27021. Service will be officiated by the Reverend Glynard Lawson. A register book will be available for friends and loved ones to sign on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Slate Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gateway Baptist Church, 6224 Tobaccoville Rd., Tobaccoville, NC 27050. The family wants to express appreciation to the staff of Rose Tara Plantation for the loving care and comfort they provided. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dilmer Ray Pratt. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
