May 31, 1927 - August 25, 2020 Pinnacle Dorothy Louise Pratt, 93 of Pinnacle, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, with her beloved family by her side. Mrs. Pratt was born on May 31, 1927 in Forsyth County to the late Reid and Deamie Garner Voss; she retired in 1983 from AT&T Lucent after thirty-five years of service. Dorothy was a member of King First Baptist Church and attended faithfully until she was no longer able. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-four years, John Pratt; her sister, Carolyn Styers; and brothers: Ronald Voss, Calvin Voss, and Ralph Voss. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Karen Steele (John); her son, John Stephen Pratt (Doris); brothers: Harold Voss (Joan), and Joseph Voss (Elizabeth); sisters-in-law: Dorothy Voss, and Lib Voss; grandchildren: Emily Pratt Dollyhite (Bradley), Benjamin Pratt (Allison), John Allen Steele (Samantha), and Alyson Hall (Kyle); five great-grandchildren and one on the way. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Pinnacle Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Wall, and Rev. Kyle Hall officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice: 401 Technology Ln., Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Louise Pratt. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021

