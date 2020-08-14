August 19, 1937 - August 12, 2020 Born August 19, 1937, to Vernon Preston and Pinkie Goode Preston, he died August 12, 2020, at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife of 57 1/2 years, Barbara; daughter, Misty Holleman (Jeff); grandsons, Joshua (Daryn) and Jesse Holleman; and two great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty P. Hicks. He was a veteran of the US Army. He invented games, wrote a book and, after retiring from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company at the age of 50, he enjoyed travel, playing the stock market, and owning a trading card store. He accepted the Lord as his Savior during a revival service when he was seventeen and we will see him again in heaven. Graveside service will be held at Loves United Methodist Church Cemetery, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

Service information

Aug 15
Graveside Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
1:00PM
Love's United Methodist Church Cemetery
3020 Main St.
Walkertown, NC 27051
