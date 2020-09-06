Price Sr., William Raymond July 1, 1944 - September 2, 2020 Dr. William Raymond Price Senior (Bob) 76 years old of Winston-Salem passed away peacefully on the evening of September 2, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1944 in Goldsboro, NC. Bob was married to his high school sweetheart and soulmate Barbara James Price of Wallace, NC for 55 years; son William Raymond Price Jr (Margaret), daughter Nicole Alleen Londono (Miguel) and 5 grandchildren of Winston-Salem, NC. Sister Brenda Spin (Fred) of Denton, NC, brother Jesse Price (Ginny) of Vero Beach, FL. He graduated from UNC-CH with a BS in Chemistry in 1967 and UNC School of Dentistry in 1971. Bob served as a Captain in the 24th Medical Division of the Army as a dentist in Germany. Bob continued practicing dentistry in Winston-Salem from 1978-2020. Bob served as President of the R. J. Reynolds HS Booster Club. He founded the All Sports Banquet. For 20 years, this event was the largest revenue generator for the Demon Athletics Department. Bob enjoyed challenging conventional norms in all aspects of life. He was founder and CEO of Altadonics Corporation and held 4 US Patents for the invention of a dentition archiving technique that shifted the paradigm in dentistry. Bobby was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, mentor and dentist who loved God, his family, flying airplanes, playing the drums, countless animals he rescued, watching grandkids play sports and spinning a yarn or two to friends, family and dental patients. He will forever be remembered for his loving, kind and generous heart. He loved unconditionally. "The last patient has been cared for; the peanuts have been sold; the best meals with friends have been consumed; the best jokes have been delivered on point; the best stories have been told; your day sheet is clear; the news is all good and the problems of the world solved. Cessna 42980 is cleared for departure. Jam up job. Whisky Romeo Papa: we honor your legacy, your life and your love in our hearts." A celebration for a life well lived will be announced at a later date. In leu of flowers, you may make a donation to WRP/Scholarship in Mentoring fund in honor of Dr. Price: 1452 Ridgemere Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
