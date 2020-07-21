June 10, 1932 - July 19, 2020 On July 19, 2020, God called His faithful servant, Jimmie Lee Pruitt, 88, home. He was born June 10, 1932 in Forsyth County to the late James Garfield Pruitt and Lola Carter Pruitt. Jimmie was a loving family man who never met a stranger and always put God first in his life. He ministered for a total of 40 plus years at New Hope Baptist of Walnut Cove, NC, Brush Arbor Baptist of Danville, VA, and Timberlake Baptist, also of Danville, VA. Jimmie also proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Ashland for four years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Hazel Trivette. Mr. Pruitt is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Ann Pruitt; daughter, Joyce Jones (Larry); granddaughter, Tabitha Gordy (Josh); great-grandson, Carter Gordy; two sisters, Betty Miller and Jean Whitaker; three brothers: Joe, Frank, and Wade Pruitt; brother-in-law, James Calhoun; and sister-in-law, Colene Collins. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 22nd at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 598 Priddy Farm Road, King, NC, with Pastor Danny Poindexter, Pastor Anthony Gordy, and Pastor Gwyn Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at King Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
598 Priddy Farm Road
King, NC 27021
11:00AM
598 Priddy Farm Road
King, NC 27021
