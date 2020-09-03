April 5, 1929 - August 28, 2020 Mrs. Ellen Quattlebaum, age 91, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1929, the daughter of James and Mary Arbuthnot in Woodville, MS. She relocated to Winston-Salem, NC and married Willie Quattlebaum. Mother Quattlebaum was a longtime member of White Rock Baptist Church, where she was a former member of the Spiritual Choir. She was an active member of Sunday school and the Missionary, where she loved helping and giving. That was her gift. She was a longtime and dedicated member of the William G. White YMCA. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Quattlebaum, son Thomas Quattlebaum, stepson Malverse Quattlebaum, niece Marlene Sally and daughter Mary Payne. She leaves to mourn four daughters Willieree Smith (David), Elaine James, Joan Taylor and Shirley Robertson (Anthony); nine grandchildren Paula Henry, Stephanie James, Simone Foster, LaShawnda T. Jackson, LaTasha Taylor, Antowine Taylor, LaPari Taylor, Camille Payne and Kentrilla Quattlebaum; sixteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; five sisters Lillie Montgomery (Frank) of Centerville, MS, Ivory Arbuthnot of Harvey, LA, Emma Conrad, Joan McMorris of Woodville, MS and Geraldine Arbuthnot of Brawley, CA; nephew Samuel Chestnut; Zelma Wolfe, who was like a daughter; her "Y" buddies Gayle Anderson, Peggy Boggs, Toni Bazzano, David, Frances Dearmon, and countless others. Special people to her, Earline Green, Lea Nading, Curtis Moore and Joe Jones who was a good neighbor and great cook. Thank you! Also her White Rock Baptist Church family and other relatives and friends. Special thanks to her doctors: Dr. Leslie Sparks, Dr. Travis Dotson and Dr. Upadiyah. Memorial service for Mother Quattlebaum is private, due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

