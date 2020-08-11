September 28, 1930 - August 8, 2020 Kernersville Clyde William Rakes, 90, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 28, 1930 to the late Lottie Cassell Rakes and Lemuel "Taft" Thomas Rakes. Clyde worked for AT&T as a layout operator for 37 1/2 years. He was a veteran of the Army where he was a radio operator for headquarters in his company of the 2nd Battalion in the 14th Armed Cavalry. He received medals for his good conduct. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his two brothers, Tommy and Henry Rakes; and a sister, Lucille Rakes Craig. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 67 years, Phoebe Rakes; two daughters, Wanda Rakes and Rhonda Rakes (Patrick); two grandchildren, Paul Stevens and Kat Stevens; two great-grandchildren, Mina Stevens and Duncan Stevens; one brother, Garry Rakes of Strasburg, VA; two sisters, Betty Ruth Dalton of Gibsonville, NC and Virginia Gunter of Stuart, VA; and many special nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with the Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Welcome Door Baptist Church, 6741 Vance Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

