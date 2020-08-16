March 7, 1954 - August 12, 2020 She was always a fighter. Kay was born six weeks early on March 7, 1954 in Elkin, NC. The umbilical cord was knotted around her neck, but she was strong enough to make her arrival into this world. Sixteen and eighteen years ago she survived two rounds of breast cancer but succumbed to lung cancer on August 12, 2020. Kay was the typical middle child of Mary Gunter McCollum and Harold Rice McCollum. She had a very fun, active, adventurous, and mischievous childhood with her brother Jimmy and sister Carol. No one could ask for better siblings. They taught her two of her favorite things throughout her life - genuine laughter and the love of great music. Kay adored them all her life and they adored her. In second grade Kay and her family moved to Winston-Salem where she remained until she married. She made many lifelong friends there and many wonderful memories. In 1971 she met the love of her life at Ocean Drive Beach - Michael O'Herron Rankin. They married in 1976 and celebrated 44 years of marriage in July. Michael has been the best husband, friend, father, grandfather, and caretaker one could ever dream of. Kay and Michael were blessed with the three best children ever born- Mason, Matthew, and Mary Holland. They brought her such joy and pride in everything thing they did. This joy continued with adding to the nest two wonderful daughters-in-law (Krista & Beth) and a son-in-law (Tripp). With these perfect matches came the gift of eight beautiful, sweet, fun, entertaining, and much-loved grandchildren, David, Hannah, Clara, Anna, Nash, Elle, Lydia, and Grady. What blessings! Kay also leaves behind her faithful and sweet basset hound, Lola, who also filled her days with happiness. Many thanks go to Kay's wonderful extended family, friends, neighbors, and those she met on a whim from God. They were all prayer warriors of the strongest sort. She would also like to thank her amazing team of doctors and compassionate aides throughout her life, as well as Levine Cancer Institute, Hospice, and Bayada. A private service will be held for family at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Myers Park United Methodist Church. Friends are invited to join the family virtually at https://livestream.com/accounts/13442168/events/9255878 In lieu of flowers Kay asks that you continue to pray for all her family and friends as well as the whole world, especially the children and animals. Gifts can be made in her name to Carolina Basset Hound Rescue at cbhr.com Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
