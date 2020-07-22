August 5, 1944 - July 20, 2020 Sherlie Ann Hobson Reece, 75, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born August 5, 1944 in Yadkin County to the late Thad Hobson and Lucy Sizemore Hobson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Reece; sisters, Grace Jester, Ethel Hobson. Surviving is her son, Christopher Reece; granddaughter, Dorian M. Reece; sister, Lois Brendle; brothers, Sonnie (Shirley) Hobson, Ralph (Jackie) Hobson; and several nieces and nephews. Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Deep Creek Friends Cemetery by Brother Ronald Muncus. The family would like to thank SECU Hospice Center for all the love and care shown to Sherlie. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Reece family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

