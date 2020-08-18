June 21, 1935 - August 17, 2020 Margaret Mae Yarbrough Reed, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 17, 2020. She was born June 21, 1935 in Forsyth County to the late Henry Columbus Yarbrough and Lillie Key Yarbrough. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughters, Charlotte Overcash, Patricia Leonard, Annette Scherf; brothers, Wade Yarbrough, Gernie Yarbrough, Fred Yarbrough, Harry Yarbrough, Lloyd Yarbrough. Surviving are her husband, Jesse Gray Reed; children, Phyllis (Lee) Wade, Wilma (Fred) Kirk, William "Junior" Wilkins, Jr., Joyce (Mickey) Spaugh; sisters, Betty Bennett, Mildred (Keith) Pierce; brother, Ford Yarbrough. Her graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens by Pastor Tim Gammons. Memorials can be made to Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Reed family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N, Yadkinville, NC 27055

