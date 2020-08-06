Evelyn "Carole" (Jarrard) Reedy, 82, of Davie County, NC, entered her heavenly home on August 2, 2020 at La Conte Medical Center in Tennessee. Carole was born July 20, 1938 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Frances Marion Jarrard and Ida Beatrice (Porter) Jarrard. Carole is also preceded in death by her 3 brothers Jack, Vernon, and Norman Jarrard. In life Carole graduated from Gray High School as part of the class of 1956. Carole later worked in the Patient Services department for the Novant Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC. After 27 years Carole retired from Novant Hospital. Carole was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Green Meadows Baptist Church. Carole leaves behind 2 sons, Ernest Ray Caudle, Jr. of Winston-Salem, NC, and David Caudle of High Point, NC; a daughter, Karen Boyd (Thad) of Winston-Salem, NC; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A visitation for Carole will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at Green Meadows Baptist Church, located at 1646 NC Highway 801 N, Mocksville, NC from 12:00 PM 2:00 PM. A service will follow at Green Meadows Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 PM and will be officiated by Pastor Josh Green and James Buchannon. To sign our online guest book, please visit our website daviefuneralservice.com. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville are honored to serve the family.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
1646 NC Hwy 801 North
Mocksville, NC 27028
2:00PM
1646 NC Hwy 801 North
Mocksville, NC 27028
