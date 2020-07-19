February 9, 1933 - July 15, 2020 Mr. Rufus Billy "Bill" Revis, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born February 9, 1933 to Virginia Young Revis and Jacob Ambrose Revis. Mr. Revis retired from Merita Bakery as a Production Supervisor. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carol Beckerdite and two brothers, Bobby and Delmar Revis. Surviving are his wife, Gerri Revis; one son, Billy Ray Revis and wife Catherine; two grandchildren, Katie Trabelsi and Kasey Revis; six great grandchildren, Paige Gray, Laith Trabelsi, Salma Trabelsi, Cole Revis, Sarah Trabelsi and Iva Revis; a half-brother, Douglas Steadman and a special niece, Rachel Reece. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Dr. Harold Fletcher officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

