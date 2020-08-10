January 14, 1952 - August 8, 2020 Walkertown Ann Naylor Richards, 68, entered into Heaven's rest on Saturday, August 08, 2020 at her residence. She was born on January 14, 1952 to Joe Bill and JoAnn Naylor. She was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown where she happily taught in Gospel Light Christian School for 25 years. Ann was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 47 years, Robert Richards; daughters, Rebecca Richards of Walnut Cove, NC, Ruth Yontz (husband, Bill) of Youngsville, NC, Barbara Roberts (husband, Jack) of Walkertown, NC; two precious grandchildren, Lia and Austin; two sisters, Mary and Donna; and one brother, Joe Bill. A graveside service for Ann will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Pastor Matt Morrison and Pastor Frank Shumate officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gospel Light Christian School at P.O. Box 70, Walkertown, NC 27051.

