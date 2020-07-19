June 24, 1939 - July 16, 2020 Mrs. Shirley Ann Collins Rickmon, age 81, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 24, 1939, in Winston-Salem, NC, to the late William Brady Collins and Lilly Bell Collins. Before her retirement, Mrs. Rickmon worked as a substitute teacher at The Special Children's School and Manager at Dewey's Bakery. She is survived by her children, Cindy Cheek and her husband, Tommy and Bradley Rickmon and his wife, Lynn; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Sammy Collins, William Collins, Faye Hudsepth, and Lois Davis. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rickmon was predeceased by her husband, Tony Ray Rickmon and one grandson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Mrs. Rickmon. Carolina Cremation Center is respectfully serving the Rickmon family. Carolina Cremation Center

