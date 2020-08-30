June 22, 1946 - August 27, 2020 Charles "Charlie" Hugh Risner passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born in Quantico, Virginia June 22, 1946 to Albert H. Risner and Martha A. Risner. Charlie leaves to mourn his passing, wife, Susan T. Risner, daughter, Susan Amelia Risner-Butera (Scott), son, Eric M. Risner, son, Jonathan T. Risner (Gretchen) and grandchildren, Lucy, Will, Arno and Ila. He also leaves behind his sister, Judy R. Clift of Fredericksburg, Virginia and brother, Albert H. Risner, Jr. (Terri) of Buford, Georgia. Charlie was a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and UNC-Greensboro. He was a research chemist at RJ Reynolds. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in High Point, N.C. for many years. Due to the current pandemic no formal services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

Tags

Load entries